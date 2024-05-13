SOULFLY "Healer" Coffee Coming Soon Via Concept Cafes

Soulfly’s "Healer" is an indigenous women produced coffee that pays homage to the testament of the healing powers of Mother Earth & indigenous women around the world.

"Healer" is an SHB* grown naturally at dizzying heights in the mountains of Central America and is roasted methodically to perfection at Concept Cafes & Coterie Coffee Co. in Orlando, Florida. This cause-coffee concept emphasizes and explores the medicinal and healing properties of coffee presented in collectible masterpiece packaging. Soulfly’s "Healer" will be available in whole bean and ground bags, signature cold cans, and single-serve pods to start.

Concept Cafes reveals "We’d been kicking around the idea of the official Soulfly coffee with Gloria Cavalera for a while, and after hearing such overwhelmingly impactful stories from the Tribe, and listening to the fans tell their own personal stories of how Soulfly’s music had helped them though some serious times in their lives , we all we’re like this is it, this is the Soulfly story that needs to be told. The challenge (which we always embrace) then becomes taking this massive collective experience and fitting it into this small package, and literally breathing life into it. So, like always, we take a serious deep dive into the complete discog for weeks, months, until this one unifying concept strikes a heavy emotional chord with everyone. The only way to describe ‘Healer’ in my personal opinion is ‘hypnotic’, and if you don’t believe me, just download the image as your mobile screen for about a week or a month. All we can say right now is…more to come…"

* Strictly Hard Bean (SHB) specifies the altitude at which the coffee was grown. A coffee must be grown at 1,200 meters above sea level or higher to be considered SHB. The higher altitude and lower temperatures mean that the coffee fruit matures more slowly, creating a denser bean.

(Art by Marina Tsareva, Head Artist & Designer for Concept Cafes)