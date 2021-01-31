SOUNDGARDEN Classic "Rusty Cage" Covered By BRASS AGAINST Rock Brass Band Featuring Vocalist SOPHIA URISTA (Video)

Brass Against is a New York City-based rock brass band, and they have teamed up woth vocalist Sophia Urista for a cover of the Soundgarden classic "Rusty Cage". Check out the official video below.

The song is taken from Soundgarden's 1991 album, Badmotorfinger.

Sophia Urista is an American singer, songwriter and musician best known for appearing on The Voice US (season 11), where she was chosen by Miley Cyrus and competed for several episodes until the elimination round. She has performed on numerous recordings including John Wick: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, the seasonal anthology from her appearance on The Voice, and more.

For information and updates on Brass Against check out their official Facebook page here. Sophia Urista's official website can be found here.