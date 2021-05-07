SOUNDGARDEN Frontman CHRIS CORNELL's Family Reach Confidential Settlement Against Doctor Who Prescribed "Mind-Altering" Drugs

Deadline is reporting that Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, and their children have reached a confidential settlement in a lawsuit in which they accused a Beverly Hills doctor of over-prescribing “mind-altering” drugs to the Soundgarden frontman, leading to his 2017 suicide at age 52, court papers filed by the family’s attorneys show.

The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was filed in November 2018 on behalf of Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, who he married in 2004; their daughter, Toni, now 16 years old; and their son, Christopher, who is now 15. The plaintiffs allege that Dr. Robert Koblin prescribed the drugs — most notably Lorazepam, or Ativan — to Cornell beginning in September 2015 and continued to do so without ever actually examining the singer.

"After years of litigation and settlement negotiations, plaintiffs and (Koblin and Robertson Cardiovascular Center LLC ) have reached a confidential settlement agreement to resolve all claims asserted by each plaintiff,” the Cornell family’s attorneys state in court papers filed April 2. “Unfortunately, as with many celebrity cases, this action has also attracted the attention of troubled individuals who have harassed plaintiffs, including by threatening the life and safety of plaintiffs Toni Cornell and Christopher Nicholas Cornell."

In May 2017, legendary frontman, Chris Cornell, died by suicide. In part one of an estate war, Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, and ex-wife, Susan Silver, are fighting over his $20 million fortune. Specifically, Silver is seeking money for their daughter Lillian’s college tuition, even though she allegedly dropped out of school. Meanwhile, in part two of the estate war, Vicky Cornell and the surviving members of Soundgarden are ensnared in an ugly legal dispute that threatens a possible final album by the Seattle grunge titans.

Chris Cornell: Life, Death & Money airs Sunday, May 9 at 9 PM, ET/PT on Reelz. A trailer can be found below.

