SOUNDGARDEN's MATT CAMERON Joins Marc Urselli's STEPPENDOOM For "4th Of July" From Upcoming Superunknown Redux Release; Audio

Punctually on the 4th of July, Marc Urselli's SteppenDoom present their unique take on Soundgarden's doomy classic, "4th Of July". This beautifully strange rendition features an actual member of Soundgarden in drummer Matt Cameron (also Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters) as well as Igor Sydorenko of Ukraine's Stoned Jesus, multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes (Queens Of The Stone Age, Eleven) and throat singers Utelo and the legendary Albert Kuvezin (of Tuvan throat singing collective Yat-Kha).

Marc Urselli comments: "The Seattle grunge scene changed my life", the project's mastermind explains. "I was wearing flannel and listening to anything from there I could get my hands on, and out of all the bands from that scene, Soundgarden were one of my absolute favorites. When Magnetic Eye invited me to do '4th of July', I jumped at the opportunity to do a sludgy and weird rendition. I immediately thought about inviting Matt Cameron to play drums on it. Matt graciously agreed to participate and this clearly is a major honor. For the vocals, the obvious choice to add throat singing, which is the essence of SteppenDoom, was Albert Kuvezin of Yat-Kha, because he's the only throat singer with experience doing kargyraa throat renditions of rock songs. I also invited Utelo to add some extra layers in different styles of overtone singing (khoomei or sygyt). The invasion of Ukraine had just started and I loved the idea of collaborating with a Ukrainian artist to show my support for the people of Ukraine. Igor from Stoned Jesus had turned his recording studio into a bunker to stay safe during the bombings. The fact that he could record his vocals while his country and city were under attack was a small miracle and a testament to his unwavering dedication to music, even in times of war!"

More information about the forthcoming MER Redux Series instalment, Superunknown Redux, can be found below. The massive double album has been scheduled for release on July 14. Pre-order here.

Parallel to Superunknown Redux, Magnetic Eye Records will release the by now customary companion album entitled Best Of Soundgarden Redux, that contains further 15 cover versions of deep cuts and all-time classics from across Soundgarden's extensive catalogue recorded by more exciting artists.

Superunknown Redux tracklisting:

Ufomammut - "Let Me Drown"

High Priest feat. Bobby Ferry (16) - "My Wave"

Marissa Nadler - "Fell On Black Days"

Somnuri - "Mailman"

Valley Of The Sun - "Superunknown"

Frayle - "Head Down"

Spotlights - "Black Hole Sun"

Horseburner - "Spoonman"

Witch Mountain - "Limo Wreck"

Beastwars - "The Day I Tried To Live"

Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows - "Kickstand"

The Age Of Truth - "Fresh Tendrils"

Marc Urselli's SteppenDoom feat. Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam), Igor Sydorenko (Stoned Jesus), Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, Eleven), Albert Kuvezin (Yat-Kha) & Utelo - "4th Of July"

Dozer - "Half"

Darkher - "Like Suicide"

"Head Down" video:

"Let Me Drown":