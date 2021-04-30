South Texas’ SCARLETT O’HARA Returns With “Friction” Single

Don’t let the name fool you – anyone familiar with legendary South Texas metalcore act Scarlett O’Hara knows that their name may be dainty but that’s where any trace of delicacy disappears, as evidenced by the band’s first single in three years, “Friction.”

“Growth is commonly seen as a good thing, but oftentimes, the road to get there is harder than we expect,” says guitarist Logan Burns. “‘Friction’ is about that road. It’s about the difficult path to your goals, the constant obstacles in your way, and the incredible people that you meet along the way. We hope that ‘Friction’ will help people with identifying their unique struggles associated with growth and inspire them to endure.”

“Friction” is available today on digital music providers.

Formed in 2008, Scarlett O'Hara has pushed the metalcore genre further with a high-paced signature style, now known as South Texas Metalcore, an unrelenting barrage of sound that evokes images of being kicked in the face by an angry bull.

After the release of their highly praised 2010 Rise Records debut Lost in Existence, the McAllen, TX-based band went on hiatus, finally regrouping for the 2018 release of their sophomore album, Welcome Back To The Brodeo. The critically acclaimed album debuted on several US Billboard charts including: #19 Hard Rock Album Sales, #20 HeaterSeeker Albums and #1 Heatseeker (South Central), as well as #25 on the iTunes Metal chart for its release week.

The band has most recently teamed up with Grammy nominated producer Erik Ron (Godsmack, Panic! at the Disco, New Years Day) to deliver another molten slab of pure platinum rock in “Friction.” Stay tuned for more new music from Scarlett O’Hara.