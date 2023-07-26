SOUTHERN EMPIRE To Release Another World Album In September; "Reaching Out" Video Streaming

It’s been five years since their last offering, Civilisation, made such a big impression on the music press and fans alike and now the boys of Southern Empire have put together their follow-up album, Another World, due out on September 4 on GEP Records. The first single from the album, "Reaching Out", is available now. Watch the video below.

Featuring their unique mixture of prog, classic rock and jazz, the addition of impressive new vocalist Shaun Holton takes it to the next level.

Sean Timms: “I am incredibly excited to have Shaun on board for the next phase of Southern Empire music. His range, tonal colour and song writing are impeccable and have a modern sensibility that will take the band further than I’d ever thought possible.”

Shaun Holton: “Making my previous albums pushed me to find the very limits of my potential as a producer and multi-instrumentalist... and whilst I’m incredibly proud of that work and the positive reception it received, I knew that I wanted something more. Southern Empire is definitely the welcome opportunity I’ve waited a lifetime for. This is musicality at a level I have only previously dreamt about, but I have never been more ready!”

Available on CD and double marbled vinyl. Pre-orders will begin on August 7.

Tracklisting:

"Reaching Out"

"Face The Dawn"

"Hold On To Me"

"When You Return"

"Moving Through Tomorrow"

"White Shadows"

"Butterfly"

"Reaching Out" video:

Lineup:

Shaun Holton - Lead and Backing Vocals

Cam Blokland - Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Lead and Backing Vocals

Jez Martin - Fretted and Fretless Bass

Brody Green - Drums, Hand Percussion, Backing Vocals

Sean Timms - Keyboards, Programming, Lap Steel Guitar, Backing Vocals