Spain's BALA Release "Rituals" Lyric Video

Spain-based rock outfit, Bala, have released a lyric video for "Rituais", featured on their new album, Maleza, out now via Century Media. Watch the clip below, and order the new album here.

Maleza tracklisting:

"Agitar"

"Hoy No"

"X"

"Mi Orden"

"Cien Obstáculos"

"Quieres Entrar"

"Rituais"

"Bessie"

"Una Selva"

"Rituais" lyric video:

"Agitar" video:

Lineup:

Anxela Baltar - Vocals, Guitars

Violeta Mosquera - Vocals, Drums

(Photo - Mattias Monsterkid)