Spain's BALA Sign To Century Media Records; "Agitar" Music Video Posted

Spain-based rock outfit, Bala, have inked a deal with Century Media Records. The two-piece power horse will release their label debut, Maleza, on May 14. To celebrate the announcement, the band releases the video for their raw and fuzzy new track “Agitar”. Watch below, and stream the single here .

The band comments their signing to Century Media Records: “Well, what can we say...? We are tremendously excited to be able to carry on despite the circumstances and a new album and a new label are a delicious start to this new stage of the adventure. This is a reference label, which has given support to many bands that we have grown up with and we can't wait to see our name in the midst of so many others. We hope that the general situation improves and that we can return as soon as possible to the road and to the heat of the concerts and we want to take this opportunity to thank all the people who in one way or another have accompanied us throughout this time.

Fire!”

Paco Fernandez, Label Manager Spain & Portugal: "I met Bala in Colombia back in 2018 and they immediately caught my attention. I followed them for months and it didn't take long before I realized that they had something really unique . The blend of influences, the energy of their live performances and the relentless raw attitude gets leaked in their timeless music. And now that they landed at Century Media, things couldn't long any better. I'm absolutely sure that we are just about to see the launch of an amazing travel."

Bala’s influences range from the different faces of grunge to the big names of punk or stoner rock. This unique blend of musical landscapes and pan-generational inspirations helped shaping the bands outstanding heavy sound and pays tribute to legends like Nirvana, Melvins, Fu Manchu and L7.

Pre-order the new album here.

Maleza tracklisting:

"Agitar"

"Hoy No"

"X"

"Mi Orden"

"Cien Obstáculos"

"Quieres Entrar"

"Rituais"

"Bessie"

"Una Selva"

"Agitar" video:

Lineup:

Anxela Baltar - Vocals, Guitars

Violeta Mosquera - Vocals, Drums

(Photo - Mattias Monsterkid)