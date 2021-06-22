Spain’s CANKER – Exquisite Tenderness Album To Be Reissued In July

The legendary Spanish death metal band Canker, is about to see their second album Exquisite Tenderness reissued, 24 years after its original release, through Xtreem Music on CD and Digital formats, on July 6.

Originally unleashed in 1997, Exquisite Tenderness had a discreet distribution and promotion, despite being an excellent work of intense and technical death metal. This new edition has new cover artwork by José Vives, as well as the error in the original title of the album has been corrected, and two live bonuses from '95 have been included. With this reissue, Xtreem Music completes the trilogy (and complete discography) of Canker albums, without a doubt one of the most legendary bands within the Spanish death metal scene.

Tracklisting:

“Carrion”

“Out Of Control”

“Astral Voyage”

“Evil Attack”

“Exquisite Tenderness”

“Dream Killer”

“Hardcore”

“Human Horror”

“Anachronia”

“Inquisition” (Live ’95)

“Dark Destiny” (Live ’95)

“Evil Attack”: