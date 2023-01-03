Spain’s OUIJA Releases Fathomless Hysteros Album

Spanish black metal force Ouija has released their new album, Fathomless Hysteros.

The seven song album was issued via Negra Nit Distro in Spain and Europe, Tribulacion Prods in Columbia, Azermedoth Records in Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Impaled Records in Brazil, and Wind Of Mayhem in Chile.

The album was recorded at the famous Moontower Studios, under the direction of Javi Felez and mastered at Endarker Studio by Magnus Devo Andersson.

Cover art by Juanjo Castellano:

Tracklisting:

“Fathomless Hysteros”

“Bestia Negra”

“I See You Without Eyes”

“The Fifth Rider”

“Hijo Del Caído”

“Adversary”

“Unbridled Transylvanian Passion”

Full album stream: