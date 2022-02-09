Speaker Optimization With The MiniDSP

Music lovers often invest quite some money in high-quality loudspeakers in order to enjoy the best sound possible in their apartment. But even the best speakers can suffer from cutbacks in sound – especially if there are subwoofers involved, which interfere. Small DSPs can give remedy and increase your sound experience.

What Is the MiniDSP?



MiniDSPs are a must-have for all those who attach importance to the best sound quality possible. And even though most high-end speakers have knobs for sound adjustment, their range doesn´t always suffice. MiniDSPs can compensate for that. The little toolboxes are hardly bigger than a smartphone and meant to be interposed in the music system. Even though all models come with a stereo input, the number of outputs differ.



MiniDSP 2x4 HD



The MiniDSP 2x4 HD is a very popular entry-level model and comes with one stereo input – switchable 2x RCA Analog and 1x Toslink. The 2x4 HD has 4 (Mono) analog outputs (RCA).



MiniDSP 2x8 nanoDIGI



For even more flexibility in reducing sound interventions, music lovers can use the MiniDSP 2x8 nanoDIGI. It comes with one Stereo Digital input (switchable SPDIF RCA or Toslink). On the output side, you´ll find four Stereo Digital outputs (SPDIF RCA).



What Does the MiniDSP offer?



MiniDSPs come with everything you need to set them up: a 5V power supply with adapters for different countries that you can use depending on your whereabouts and a USB connection cable.

Apart from that, a MiniDSP offers different parameters that help you generate the best sound possible without interference and sound interventions.



Input Parameters



When setting up your MiniDSP, you can adjust and set the following parameters:

· The input selection via SPDIF or Toslink

· The Level (between 0dB and 70dB)

· The parametric EQ (HiShelf, LoShelf, +/- 16dB, 5 bands or each Peak)

· Mute



Routing



The standard setup routes the left input signal to the left outputs and the left input signal to the right ones. If you only use one mono input, which you´d like to route to all outputs, you can change the set-up.



Output Parameters



The best part about a DSP is that you can adjust each output individually to a great extent of precision:

· The Level (0dB to 70dB)

· The Xover, including Butterworth (6dB, 12dB, 18dB, 24dB, 36dB or 48dB per octave), Linkwitz-Riley (12dB, 18dB, 24dB, 36dB or 48dB per octave) and Bessel (12dB per octave)

· The parametric EQ

· Mute

· Invert (phase shift)

· Delay (0ms to 9ms in 0,01ms steps)



Possible Applications



There are three different scenarios that can typically be solved by using a good MiniDSP:



Sound Optimization Stereo Speakers



If you want to use an effective equalizer in order to optimize the frequency response, you can use the subwoofer in stereo and leave the MiniDSP in stereo, too. To achieve the best result, try setting the left and the right channels as symmetrical as possible and keep in mind that two EQ adjustments can always be coupled.



Adjust the Phase Between the Main Speakers and Subwoofer



Subwoofers are a great device as they turn guitar riffs into magical waves of music. Unfortunately, most subwoofers come with only one phase reverse switch on the back. Some have more, but it´s still hard to set the subwoofers up in a way where there is no sound interference. That´s because both speakers and subwoofers have an amazing sound that interferes when added up.

And MiniDSPs allow you to set an individual delay for each output. By creating a slight delay between the different kinds of outlet, the sound doesn´t collide, which leads to an overall better sound.



Subwoofer Arrays



You can basically place your subwoofers anywhere in your room – as close to the speakers as you wish. If you feed the subwoofers with a mono signal and play with delay adjustment on the routing page, there should be no disturbing interference. If you do hear fine cutouts or a doppler effect, make further adjustments on the delays and try setting up the equalizers individually.