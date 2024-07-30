SPECTRAL WOUND To Embark On Bloodmoon Oath 2024 West Coast U.S. Tour

Québec black metal horde Spectral Wound will be embarking on the Bloodmoon Oath 2024 tour in support of Hulder this September. The West Coast trek will kick off on September 17 in Seattle, WA and will draw the curtain in Oakland, CA on September 28. Tickets will be made available this Friday, August 2 at 9:00 A.M. PDT at this location.

In addition, Spectral Wound will be performing a special run of dates in Canada and the EU/UK. The full run of upcoming performances can be found below.

Spectral Wound will be supporting their upcoming fourth studio album, Songs Of Blood And Mire, which will be released on August 23, 2024 via Profound Lore Records. The Montreal-based legion recently unleashed the second offering from the record, new single, "The Horn Marauding".

Spectral Wound play black metal. Furious and visceral, untrammeled by esoteric posture or grasping idealism. It is music for the poisoned, the futile, the debauched and profane. The blooming of a flower of corruption, torn by cold winds.

The album was recorded and mixed by Patrick McDowall (Guitarist in Spectral Wound) at his studio Black Gate and mastered by James Plotkin.

Pre-orders are now live, here.

Songs Of Blood And Mire tracklisting:

"Fevers And Suffering"

"At Wine-Dark Midnight In Mouldering Halls"

"Aristocratic Suicidal Black Metal"

"The Horn Marauding"

"Less And Less Human, O Savage Spirit"

"A Coin Upon The Tongue"

"Twelve Moons In Hell"

"The Horn Marauding":

"Aristocratic Suicidal Black Metal":

Spectral Wound live:

August

30 - September 1 - Edmonton, AB - Infest Festival

September

7 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus (with Yerglas, Vesperal, Skumstrike)

Bloodmoon Oath 2024 Tour

September

17 – Seattle, WA – Substation

18 - Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

21 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Garden Grove, CA - The Locker Room

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room

28 - Oakland, CA - Eli's Mile High Club

October

24 - London, England - The Dome (with Pagan Altar, Ante Inferno)

25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuest (with Imha Tarikat, Abyssinia)

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Institut fur Zukunft

27 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Samhain Festival

April

17-20 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival

Lineup:

Jonah - vocals

Illusory - drums

Patrick - guitars

Sam - bass

A.A. - guitars

(Photo - Ben Zodiazepin)