SPECTRAL WOUND To Embark On Bloodmoon Oath 2024 West Coast U.S. Tour
July 30, 2024, an hour ago
Québec black metal horde Spectral Wound will be embarking on the Bloodmoon Oath 2024 tour in support of Hulder this September. The West Coast trek will kick off on September 17 in Seattle, WA and will draw the curtain in Oakland, CA on September 28. Tickets will be made available this Friday, August 2 at 9:00 A.M. PDT at this location.
In addition, Spectral Wound will be performing a special run of dates in Canada and the EU/UK. The full run of upcoming performances can be found below.
Spectral Wound will be supporting their upcoming fourth studio album, Songs Of Blood And Mire, which will be released on August 23, 2024 via Profound Lore Records. The Montreal-based legion recently unleashed the second offering from the record, new single, "The Horn Marauding".
Spectral Wound play black metal. Furious and visceral, untrammeled by esoteric posture or grasping idealism. It is music for the poisoned, the futile, the debauched and profane. The blooming of a flower of corruption, torn by cold winds.
The album was recorded and mixed by Patrick McDowall (Guitarist in Spectral Wound) at his studio Black Gate and mastered by James Plotkin.
Pre-orders are now live, here.
Songs Of Blood And Mire tracklisting:
"Fevers And Suffering"
"At Wine-Dark Midnight In Mouldering Halls"
"Aristocratic Suicidal Black Metal"
"The Horn Marauding"
"Less And Less Human, O Savage Spirit"
"A Coin Upon The Tongue"
"Twelve Moons In Hell"
"The Horn Marauding":
"Aristocratic Suicidal Black Metal":
Spectral Wound live:
August
30 - September 1 - Edmonton, AB - Infest Festival
September
7 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus (with Yerglas, Vesperal, Skumstrike)
Bloodmoon Oath 2024 Tour
September
17 – Seattle, WA – Substation
18 - Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
21 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
26 - Garden Grove, CA - The Locker Room
27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room
28 - Oakland, CA - Eli's Mile High Club
October
24 - London, England - The Dome (with Pagan Altar, Ante Inferno)
25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuest (with Imha Tarikat, Abyssinia)
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Institut fur Zukunft
27 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Samhain Festival
April
17-20 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival
Lineup:
Jonah - vocals
Illusory - drums
Patrick - guitars
Sam - bass
A.A. - guitars
(Photo - Ben Zodiazepin)