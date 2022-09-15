SPELL - Hypnotic Metal Band To Release Tragic Magic Album In October; "Ultraviolet" Music Video Posted

Fantastical heavy metal band, Spell, will release its new LP, Tragic Magic, on October 28 via Bad Omen Records.

Featuring ten tracks of prime, progressive heavy music flooded with mesmerizing atmospheres, Tragic Magic sees Spell take a decidedly grittier lyrical approach, leaning less into escapism, while confronting real life challenges of modern times. Striking cover art by Canadian artist Francesco Gemelli (Master, Esoctrilihum) portends the palpable potency that the record promises.

A first taste of what Tragic Magic holds in store can be ingested now as Spell unveils a video for the LP's radiating first single, "Ultraviolet". Created by Sean Edwards for Ramble Films (Freeways), the eye-catching clip showcases Spell at the height of its powers. Watch below.

"Ultraviolet" explores the hidden terror of forces that rule us but cannot be perceived or understood," says Spell vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Cam Mesmer. "Our world is shaped by powers that the limitations of our physical bodies prevent us from directly encountering. Will we fall victim to the lust for that which cannot be ours, or harness them to fulfil our wildest dreams?"

Tragic Magic was written and recorded entirely as a collaboration between brothers Cam and Al (Lester); the record's songcraft is steeped in the atmosphere of the arcane, yet the hooks are more razor-sharp than ever. While influences like the esoteric charge of the aforementioned Blue Öyster Cult and the elemental expansions of Camel and King Crimson drift through these crepuscular melodies, Spell are as likely to be influenced by the life-affirming energy of '60s Motown, the ethereal dimensions of Cocteau Twins, the strident woe of Candlemass, and the classic songwriting chops of Russ Ballard.

"The themes on this album are more concrete, guided by personal experience," offers Mesmer. "Tragic Magic' has to do with mental illness, ageing, the death of a loved one, the decay of time… this is what Tragic Magic means to us - loss and tragedy outside of our control, which fundamentally alters our perceived reality. This album is our response to the world as it currently is: music for an ascetic age."

"And we couldn't be happier about the result," Mesmer continues. "The identity of Spell came into sharp focus as it was always intended to be. Music is magic, and Spell is a spell. Fundamentally, it is a forum to make our dreams come true."

Pre-order Tragic Magic here.

Tracklisting:

"Fatal Breath"

"Ultraviolet"

"Hades Embrace"

"Fever Dream"

"Sarcophagus"

"Cruel Optimism"

"A Ruined Garden"

"Souls In Chains"

"Watcher Of The Seas"

"The Watching"

"Ultraviolet" video:

(Photo - David P Ball)