SPELLFORGER Streams "Lord Of Possession" From Upholders Of Evil EP

Ancient metal upstarts SpellForger have premiered their new track "Lord Of Possession". The song is the first to be revealed from the band's debut EP, Upholders Of Evil, set for international release on April 2nd via Personal Records, the new label imprint of Majestic Downfall mainman Jacobo Córdova.

Hailing from Indonesia, SpellForger began in early 2020, highly influenced by early proto-black metal such as Celtic Frost, early Slayer, Bathory, Possessed, and also modern black metal-influenced thrash metal bands such as Cruel Force, Deathhammer, Condor, and Inculter. And since most of the members are huge fans of the old-school style of death metal, SpellForger's music also bears some slight '90s death metal influences, as well.

SpellForger have signed with Personal Records for their debut EP, Upholders Of Evil. Bearing six tracks in 22 minutes, Upholders Of Evil is a fresh blast of old air, the band honoring the ancient ways - actual songwriting, live playing, unpolished recording - with utmost aplomb whilst never reeking of "retro" regressionism. Simply put, this is Metal played by Metal maniacs. Indeed, the EP is aptly titled, for SpellForger likewise exude a tangible evil here: never overwrought nor overly obvious, this atmosphere authentically harkens to those ancient forebears.

Tracklisting:

"Upholders Of Evil"

"Lord Of Possession"

"Metal Crusaders"

"Curse Of The Lycans"

"Black Spellcrafters"

"Pestilentia"

