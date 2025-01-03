Spencer's And Global Merchandising Services Partner For Exclusive SLEEP TOKEN Tour Merch Release

Global Merchandising Services, the global licensing agent for Sleep Token, and Spencer's announce an exclusive collaboration for the release of limited-edition merchandise inspired by Sleep Token’s "Teeth Of God" 2024 Tour. Fans of the enigmatic collective have the opportunity to purchase exclusive apparel available only at select Spencer's locations.

Sleep Token, a genre-defying musical collective, has captivated audiences worldwide with their hauntingly atmospheric sound and enigmatic presence. Fronted by the mysterious Vessel, the band blends elements of alternative, metal, and ambient music to create an immersive auditory experience. Known for their ritualistic live performances and deeply emotional themes of love, loss, and devotion, Sleep Token has developed a devoted fanbase and a reputation for pushing the boundaries of modern music. Their conceptual artistry and anonymity add an air of mystique, making them one of the most intriguing acts in contemporary music.

The exclusive collection includes six apparel items featuring designs that capture the haunting aesthetic and thematic essence of Sleep Token’s music and performances. Items from the collection include Premium Hoodies, featuring bold graphics inspired by the "Teeth of God" Tour imagery, along with four tour t-shirts and one long sleeve option with unique artwork paying homage to the band’s distinctive style. For more details, visit Spencer's website, here.

“For those who missed the Ritual, we’re proud to partner for this rare opportunity to grab a piece of Teeth of God history,” said Nikki Balles, Senior Director of Public Relations for Spencer’s. “As the leading retailer for all things rock and roll, Spencer’s has been on the scene for over 75 years selling everything a fan needs including tees, hoodies, body jewelry, accessories, and more so that anyone can express their individuality with authenticity. And with Sleep Token’s new album on the horizon, it’s the perfect way to gear up for what’s next.”

Adam Sokoloff, VP of Retail, North America for Global Merchandising added: “This exclusive drop at Spencer’s marks a milestone in bringing Sleep Token’s immersive world to fans in a new and accessible way. Supplies are limited, and fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure these one-of-a-kind items.”

Spencer’s is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel. For over 75 years, Spencer’s has celebrated, embraced, and created current trends through t-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, sexual health and wellness, and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to 680 retail locations, in addition to an online presence. To find a store near you, please visit Spencers.com.

Global Merchandising Services Ltd is an award-winning music, celebrity and lifestyle merchandising company. Headquartered in London and Los Angeles, Global is a licensing powerhouse with world-class expertise in design, product development, branding, manufacturing and direct sales. Global conducts business across all channels of retail distribution, live events, web shops, pop-up shops, sponsorships, endorsements and third-party licensing.