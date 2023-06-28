SPILLAGE Release “Nail Biter” Lyric Video From Upcoming Phase Four Album

Chicago, Illinois ‘70 classic tinted heavy riff rock / metal band Spillage has released their brand new single and lyric video for the song "Nail Biter" from their upcoming new 4th studio album Phase Four.

The album is scheduled to be released worldwide on September 8, 2023 via Qumran Records (North America) and No Dust Records (Europe).

Spillage is the end result of taking the best qualities of early Judas Priest and Uriah Heep, and mixing it with Uli Jon Roth era Scorpions, and a good dose of Chicago doom. Spillage manages to create brilliant, original music that stands well on its own in today's heavy scene.

Spillage:

Tony Spillman – Guitar

Nick Bozidarevic – Guitar

Elvin Rodriguez – Vocals

Chris Martins – Drums

Billy McGuffey – Bass Guitar

Paul Rau – Keyboards