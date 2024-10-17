SPINAL TAP Wave 1 ReAction Figures Available In November

New Spinal Tap ReAction figures are on the way! Expected to ship in November, a description can be found below:

This! IS! SPINAL TAP! We’re excited to celebrate “one of England’s loudest bands” with the new Spinal Tap ReAction Figures! The core members of the band are here with Derek Smalls, Nigel Tufnel, and David St. Hubbins all in the lineup! At 3.75” scale, these Spinal Tap ReAction Figures may actually be appropriately sized for the band’s infamously mismeasured Stonehenge stage prop! Turn up the volume on your heavy metal collection by adding these ReAction Figures of the legendary Spinal Tap!

Available individually, or in a set of 3, you can pre-order here.