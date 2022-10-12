SPIRIT IN THE ROOM Release “Venting” Video

Spirit In The Room has unveiled a video for the track “Venting.” The hymn comes by way of the band’s Flamingo EP, recently released by Housecore Records.

If you ever wondered what goes on in the head of a film noir hitman, horror novel asylum inmate, or a golden age silver screen villain, it might sound something like Spirit In The Room. The vision of Louisiana-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dennis R. Sanders unfurls through cigarette smoke, cheap booze, and distortion like an anachronistic fever dream soundtracked by a collision of gothic vocal hues, immersive alternative architecture, and jarring metallic catharsis. It’s scary at times. It’s sad at other times. However, it’s always unpredictable— especially on Spirit In The Room’s 2022 debut EP for Housecore Records, Flamingo.

“Flamingo is a character,” notes Sanders. “It could be anybody who lives a chaotic-slash-exotic lifestyle. There has been a bird presence in my family for the longest time. You’ve seen flamingos; they’re beautiful and strange. Flamingo could be a stripper or an errand boy for some really scandalous entity. To me, Flamingo is just very after hours.”

Describes Sanders of “Venting” in part, “Escaping from the back of an old pickup truck on a lost highway through the desert, ‘Venting’ hits the ground running. It’s a sci-fi cowboy western surfing extravaganza: Volatile, paranoid and vengeful. Pushing back, pushing forward. Fine line tightrope walking over a sea of dirty needles. Run, Motherfucker. Run!”

Flamingo is available on CD, LP, and digitally. Order at the Housecore Records webshop.

(Photo – Ekaterina Gorbacheva)