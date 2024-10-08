SPIRIT IN THE ROOM To Release Passengers EP This Month; "Show Me You" Lyric Video Playing Now

Los Angeles-based eclectic rock conjurors. Spirit In The Room. will release their Passengers EP on October 25 through Housecore Records.

If you ever wondered what goes on in the head of a film noir hitman, horror novel asylum inmate, or a golden age silver screen villain, it might sound something like Spirit In The Room. The vision of Louisiana-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dennis R. Sanders unfurls through cigarette smoke, cheap booze, and distortion like an anachronistic fever dream soundtracked by a collision of gothic vocal hues, immersive alternative architecture, and jarring metallic catharsis. It’s scary at times. It’s sad at other times.

The Passengers EP includes three previously unreleased tracks (“Creepy Phone Calls,” “Show Me You,” and “Covenant”) as well as three additional tracks (“I Have A Heart,” “Affectionate Projectile,” “You Caught Hell”) that have been released throughout the years on YouTube, Bandcamp, and SoundCloud but never before available as a proper collection.

Notes Sanders, “I wanted to call the EP 'Passengers' because that’s what these particular songs are to me. They aren’t ‘drivers,’ that’s for sure. They’re a little drab, a little bleak, a little haunting, a little meek…”

In advance of the EP’s release, today Spirit In The Room unveils a lyric video for “Show Me You”.

“‘Show Me You’ is more or less about an infatuation with the idea of an individual,” offers Sanders. “Who we think they are. Who they think they are. And vice versa. I’ve met people in real time that I’ve found to be quite interesting only to become friends on social media and find them incredibly unattractive and insufferably typical. As much as we like to think that it’s all fake, people really show you who they are on social media. You just have to know better.”

Watch the lyric video below.

All tracks on Passengers were written, recorded, performed, mixed, and mastered by Dennis R. Sanders. Passengers will be released digitally. Find pre-orders here, and additional merch items at the Housecore Records webshop here.

Passengers EP tracklisting:

"Creepy Phone Calls"

"Show Me You"

"I Have A Heart"

"Affectionate Projectile"

"You Caught Hell"

"Covenant"

"Show Me You" lyric video:

Spirit In The Room remains comfortable in the dark. Audiences initially met Sanders as part of Black Light Burns. However, he introduced Spirit In The Room during 2010 before revealing a series of projects — The Holy Phobia, Pt. 1 EP (2014), Demon (2015), and Spirit In The Room, Vol. 1 EP (2019) — in between various singles and countless shows. Spirit In The Room released the Flamingo EP in 2022 via Housecore Records.

In 2023, Spirit In The Room served as support for Pantera on four shows in the Western US. The band continues to perform throughout the US with more shows to be announced in the coming weeks.

(Photo - Olivia Niles)