SPIRIT IN THE ROOM Unleashes “I Used To Be A Machine” Performance Video; Live Dates Confirmed

Spirit In The Room is pleased to unveil a live video for the track "I Used To Be A Machine”. The disquieting hymn appears on the band’s Flamingo EP, released last year via Housecore Records.

If you ever wondered what goes on in the head of a film noir hitman, horror novel asylum inmate, or a golden age silver screen villain, it might sound something like Spirit In The Room. The vision of Louisiana-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dennis R. Sanders unfurls through cigarette smoke, cheap booze, and distortion like an anachronistic fever dream soundtracked by a collision of gothic vocal hues, immersive alternative architecture, and jarring metallic catharsis. It’s scary at times. It’s sad at other times. However, it’s always unpredictable - especially on Flamingo.

Elaborates Sanders of "I Used To Be A Machine,” “We invited a couple of friends and shot a live session at Center Staging in Burbank recently. This is one of the songs we filmed. It’s also my favorite song from the Flamingo EP. It’s a song about being at war with your shadow self. Which I’m sure is something we can all relate to.”

Spirit In The Room has confirmed a host of live dates through April and May including an appearance at Days In Space Festival in Bakersfield, California, with additional shows to be announced in the weeks to come.

Dates:

April

6 - Transplant Brewery – Palmdale, CA

19 - Alex’s Bar - Long Beach, CA

28 - Kensington Club - San Diego, CA

29 - Days In Space Festival @ The Empty Space – Bakersfield, CA

May

4 - The Monty Bar – Los Angeles, CA

(Photo – Ekaterina Gorbacheva)