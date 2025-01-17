SPIRITBOX Charity Raffle To Benefit Altadena Girls & Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Los Angeles

In the wake of the devastating LA fires, 2X GRAMMY-nominated, Canadian-born, LA-based band Spiritbox has launched a charity raffle to support recovery efforts. All proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles and Altadena Girls. The cause hits close to home, as bassist Josh Gilbert tragically lost his house in the fires.

Spiritbox says:

“Southern California has faced devastating wildfires over the past week and a half, and I want to not only donate, but want to raise as much as possible to help. Watching the destruction and its impact has been heartbreaking. It has directly affected our own Josh Gilbert, who lost his home in the Eaton Fire.

All proceeds from this raffle will go to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles and Altadena Girls.

The grand prize includes everything shown in the photo (shown above):

An Aristides 070R guitar

A Jackson Pro Plus Series 7-string guitar

A Fender Tonemaster Pro

A 50-watt EVH 5150 head

“Each $25 donation gives you one chance to win. I used these items on tour or in the studio, and I’m thrilled to see them go to a new home while supporting these incredible organizations.”

Enter the raffle at riserecords.com.