SPIRITS WAY To Release New Album In May; Details Revealed

Polish death metal band, Spirits Way, will release their new album, Attendite a Falsis Prophetis, on May 31 via Teufelszeug Records

The band's third studio album, Attendite a Falsis Prophetis, is a dark, brutal death metal soundtrack to a collapsing universe, full of hatred and contempt for the lies of humanity and religion.

Says the band: "It took Spirits Way to a new level of creativity and we're sure you'll love the new album as much as we do. As with our previous albums, we started working on this one with the same passion and focus as we were going to record our first album. We have never taken anything for granted, not only keeping in mind the standards our fans expect, but also striving to refine our sound.

"We invited our friends to the recordings this album who supported us with a piece of their soul...

- Dave Suzuki (Churchburn ex-Vital Remains)

- Jim Ross (Bandwhore, Nader Sadek)

- Paweł Cymerman (Symbolical)

- Amira Gaafar (Vephar)

"Recording and production was handled by our new drummer and producer Shaun Black (Digital Demon Forge)."

Tracklisting:

"Attendite a Falsis Prophetis Pt.1"

"Body Decomposition Engineering "

"Anatomy Of Decay" (feat. Amira Gaafar)

"Morbid Might"

"Master Of Deception" (feat. Paweł Cymerman)

"Attendite a Falsis Prophetis Pt.2"

"My Throne Is Made Of The Bones Of Jesus" (feat Jim Ross)

"Paradox Of Anger" (feat Dave Suzuki)

"The Dismemberent of Christ"