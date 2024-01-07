SPIRITUAL DECEPTION Unveils "Atavic Future" Video

Italian death metal quartet Spiritual Deception has launched the official music video for "Atavic Future (Decadence pt.II)", the new single off their upcoming album, Semitae Mentis.

Semitae Mentis will be out on February 9, 2024. Amputated Vein Records will release the album on physical formats, with Earache Records handling digital distribution.

Following a series of EPs, Semitae Mentis bears the markings of a band that has reached a higher level of songmanship and technical prowess. The album features guest contributions by Karl Sanders (Nile) and Luc Lemay (Gorguts).

Tracklisting:

"The I Swells... (Decadence pt.I)"

"Atavic Future (Decadence pt.II)"

"The Days Of Sleep (Decadence pt.III)"

"Beyond Perception And Matter"

"Dirac Sea" (feat. Luc Lemay - Gorguts)

"The Night Opens"

"On The Edge Of The Abyss"

"Thousand Lives Within" (feat. Karl Sanders - Nile)

"Individuality Dissolves"

"...To The Coldest Decline (Decadence pt.IV)"

The band has a deep connection with philosophy and owes its name to a theory from the Danish philosopher Søren Aabye Kierkegaard, which struck the composers’ minds: different human beings in the act of analyzing a particular circumstance, approach (inevitably) the situation with different points of view. Extending that fact to the ethics field hence that nothing can be defined as objective good or bad, true or false, as the judgment is deeply rooted in everyone’s own perspective. As a result, there is no objective truth, your soul is constantly deceived.

(Photo by Francesca Mancini)