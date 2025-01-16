SPREAD EAGLE Celebrates 35 Years Of Debut Album With Anniversary Tour + Exclusive Releases

Iconic streetmetal pioneers, Spread Eagle, are turning up the volume to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their electrifying debut album. In true rock ‘n’ roll style, the band has planned a series of can’t-miss events for fans worldwide, including an anniversary tour, the highly anticipated release of their original 1989 demos, and exclusive commemorative merchandise.

Relive the raw energy of The 1989 Demos:

Fans can now get their hands on The 1989 Demos, a limited-edition CD showcasing six tracks from the band’s earliest days that secured them their major label recording deal. The collection features raw, unfiltered versions of five songs that later rocked the world on their debut album, along with an unreleased gem “Gun Shy”— a must-hear for any Spread Eagle devotee. Produced by Charlie Gambetta, these demos capture the essence of the band’s New York City roots and their unrelenting streetmetal spirit.

Pre-order the CD here.

The 1989 Demos tracklsiting:

“Scratch Like A Cat”

“Switchblade Serenade”

“Hot Sex”

“Thru These Eyes”

“Gun Shy”

“Spread Eagle”

Merchandise for the true fans:

Celebrate the legacy in style with Spread Eagle’s exclusive debut album t-shirt. Featuring the iconic album artwork on the front and the tracklist on the back, this collector’s item is available now at the band’s official webstore here.

Hit the road for the anniversary tour:

Spread Eagle is bringing their high-octane live energy to fans in the US with their 35th Anniversary Tour, kicking off January 30 in Tucson, AZ. With stops in the US and more dates to be announced globally, this tour promises to be a celebration of their debut album plus other fan favorites. Catch them 100% live and experience the unrelenting energy that only Spread Eagle delivers. Don’t miss this chance to see a band at the height of their powers, still carrying the flag for authentic, unfiltered rock ‘n’ roll.

2025 tour dates:

January

30 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

31 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room

February

1 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go-Go

21 - Denison, TX - RedRock Saloon

22 - Chickasha, OK - Legends Pub House

March

29 - Norton, WV - The Rim

30 - Marion Center, PA - Rayne Drop Inn

April

5 - Gastonia, NC - The Rooster

6 - Buford, GA - 37 Main

25 - Lake Worth, FL - Mathews Brewing Co.

26 - Sarasota, FL - Big Top Brewing

27 - Sanford, FL - The Barn

May

16 - Portsmouth, OH - Columbia Theatre

17 - Dresden, OH - Killing Tree Winery

June

6 - Riverhead, NY - Suffolk Theater

7 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

More dates to be announced soon.

35 years of rock legacy:

Formed in the gritty streets of New York City, Spread Eagle quickly made their mark with their explosive debut album, earning critical acclaim for its unfiltered sound and unforgettable single “Switchblade Serenade,” which lit up MTV and solidified their place in rock history. Their legacy continued with the release of Open To The Public and the modern classic Subway To The Stars. Now, 35 years later, Spread Eagle remains a force to be reckoned with, bringing their signature brand of “streetmetal” to a global audience.

(Photo - Shannon Wilk)