SPREAD EAGLE Release "Subway To The Stars" Video

Street justice mistrusted! Frontiers Music Srl and streetmetal pioneers Spread Eagle unleash their new music video for “Subway To The Stars” to celebrate the kickoff of the band's summer tour in the United States as well as in Europe, and the UK later this fall. “Subway To The Stars” is taken from the band's latest release produced by Rob De Luca and Tom Camuso.

The video for “Subway To The Stars”, directed by Frankie Fulleda with cinematography by Jim Shearman, sees the band completing their onscreen evolution from hunted to hunter and pays homage to their roots against the New York City and area scenery.

“Our most popular video is 'Switchblade Serenade',” explains vocalist Ray West. “In that clip, two cops harassed and chased us through the streets of NYC. For the ‘Subway to the Stars’ video, Frankie Fulleda had the hilarious idea of turning the tables 180 degrees. He put the band in control, portraying them as an undercover vice squad. We loved the irony of the concept and had a blast filming on the NYC subway and in Coney Island, NY.”

(Photo - Shannon Wilk)