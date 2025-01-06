SPV Founder MANFRED SCHÜTZ Passes Away At 74 Following Prolonged Illness

MIG Music has announced the passing of founder/CEO, Manfred Schütz. A message from the label follows:

"It is with great sadness that we bid farewell to Manfred Schütz, an outstanding visionary in the music industry and a pioneer in the independent music scene. The founder of SPV and founder and CEO of MIG Music passed away on the 3rd. January 2025 after prolonged serious illness at the age of 74 years.

"Manfred was a driving force in the music landscape. With the founding of SPV in 1984, he created a platform that allowed independent artists and labels to be heard worldwide. SPV has become one of the most significant sizes in the area of independent labels, especially in the rock, metal and electronic scene, and has long been Europe's largest independent music distribution.

"After leaving SPV, Manfred founded MIG Music. There he made it his task to save musical treasures from oblivion. Due to his immense knowledge of music, many impressive and surprising publications were produced. Not often do we get emails from fans thanking MIG Music for their work.

"Manfred was not only a music lover and businessman, but also an open and warm person. His office door was fundamentally open and he always had an ear for his staff.

"Manfred will be missed. We don't just lose a boss but most of all a good friend.

"We can only connect with the words that Ecki Stieg, friend and companion, writes in his obituary: "With Manfred, a label manager of the "old school" goes with all the nooks and edges, at the same time a real connoisseur and fan."

"MIG Music will continue to exist under the management of Tanja Michaelis and Volker Pape, in the sense of Manfred.

"Take care, Manfred!"

BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Manfred's family and friends during this difficult time.

(Photo - Martin Huch / MIG Music)