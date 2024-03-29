SRO/Anthem Management VP Pegi Cecconi Passes - Significantly Contributed To The RUSH Empire

Longtime Rush “family” member and SRO/Anthem VP Pegi Cecconi has died at the age of 70.

Anthem Entertainment Group shared the following message: “With great sadness, we say goodbye to our friend and colleague Pegi Cecconi. With her passionate advocacy, straight-shooting directness, and legendary wit and humour, Pegi made an indelible mark on all of us at ole/Anthem and across the music industry. Pegi was a true trailblazer in the industry and leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. Our world will not be the same without her. Rest in peace, Pegi. We will miss you very much.”

“A profoundly sad and heartbreaking day,” says Geddy Lee to Celebrity Access. “We’ve lost a remarkable person, a beloved friend, and one of the most brilliant, sassiest people the music industry has ever seen. Irreplaceable and thoroughly unique. We were blessed to have her working behind the scenes on behalf of Rush for almost 50 years.”

Besides her lengthy tenure as Vice President of SRO Management Inc., and its recording label arm Anthem Entertainment Group for those decades Cecconi served on the board of directors of several industry organizations including The Canadian Independent Music Association (CIMA) for 18 years; with The Foundation Assisting Canadian Talent On Recordings (FACTOR) for 18 years including as Chair and Treasurer); at the Independent Digital Licensing Agency (IDLA); and at the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA).