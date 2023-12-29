STAGES OF DECOMPOSITION Release Brutal Single “What Lies Within”

Since the band's inception, Stages Of Decomposition, led by former guitarist Richard Villanueva, has become a formidable force in the extreme music scene. From gracing stages at renowned festivals like Bay Area Death Fest, Bogota Grind Death Fest, and SLAM FEST, to a coast-to-coast U.S. tour in under 10 days, the band has left an indelible mark on the global Death Grind circuit.

Their second album Raptures of Psychopathy threatens to burrow into your brain like a death metal worm and liquefy it with brutal riffs, chaotic blast beats and adrenaline-invoking time signatures that convey the terror and psychological aspects of the stories told.

The next single “What Lies Within” is not for the faint of heart, as the band explains:

“‘What Lies Within’ is a song about someone struggling with inner hate for humans where they don’t hold anything back to demoralize them and degrade them in such a way that he gains absolute control and advantage over them. In a way, this really digs into the album name of Raptures Of Psychopathy. This song offers a glimpse into a mind harrowed by demons and the need for power/control through forced sex."

Stages Of Decomposition is known for its massive and impactful delivery of extreme brutality and invokes raw primitive energy from the crowd. From heart-splitting blast beats and corpulent riffage to sickening gutturals – fans can expect nothing less than a destructive performance.

Each song on Raptures Of Psychopathy embodies a concept relative to the overall theme of the album. Stages Of Decomposition like to explore all facets of the general horror theme – from movies to serial killers, events, etc. Due out on February 2, 2024, by Gore House Productions, it is recommended for fans of Dying Fetus, Devourment, and Suffocation. Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Drilling Of The Cerebellum”

“What Lies Within”

“Beast Of Jersey”

“Killing Under Possession”

“Murder By Proxy”

“Skid Row Slasher”

“Carve Out The Eyes”

“Fetal Devourment”

“Crawl Space Burial”

“Human Extermination”

“Mass Psychosis”

“What Lies Within”: