STAHLMANN To Release Phosphor Album In August; New Single "Asche Zu Asche" Streaming

The masters of Neue Deutsche Härte, Stahlmann, have released the single "Asche Zu Asche" from their new album, Phosphor, which will be released on August 9th. Check it out below, stream or download it here.

Phosphorus, the element that can shine so brightly, burn so hot and destroy - this is the return of Neue Deutsche Härte icons Stahlmann. With German lyrics, an unmistakable look and their unique mix of alternative metal, industrial, new wave and techno, the band stands out from the rest of the crowd. Dark and epic, Stahlmann ring in a new era and the 15th Stahlmann year with Phosphor.

Phosphor is released as a jewelcase CD and comes with a brand new Phosphor T-shirt design. The exclusive, strictly limited fan box includes the CD, a Stahmann patch and stickers, a lanyard, a handwritten, numbered certificate and a high-quality lighter with Stahlmann design. Get it here.