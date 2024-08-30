STAIND Release Confessions Of The Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition With Two New Songs; "Full Of Emptiness" Lyric Video Streaming

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind, has released a deluxe edition of their latest album, Confessions Of The Fallen, featuring brand-new tracks “Full Of Emptiness” and “Take”.

"We’re very excited to be able to offer our fans a deluxe edition of Confessions Of The Fallen,” says Staind guitarist, Mike Mushok. “It was so hard deciding what tracks not to put on the record and it’s great to be able to have them heard now.”

Along with the new songs, the digital only deluxe album also includes the alternate version of the band’s latest single, “Better Days” featuring singer and namesake of LA rock band, Dorothy. “Better Days” is currently Top 10 and climbing at Active Rock radio, following the path of the band’s first two singles, “Lowest and Me” and “Here and Now,” both of which reached #1 at Active Rock.

Watch a lyric video for “Full Of Emptiness” below. Buy/stream Confessions Of The Fallen digital deluxe album here.

Confessions Of The Fallen Deluxe tracklisting:

"Lowest In Me"

"Was Any Of It Real"

"In This Condition"

"Here And Now"

"Out Of Time"

"Cycle Of Hurting"

"The Fray"

"Better Days "

"Hate Me Too"

"Confessionals Of The Fallen"

"Full Of Emptiness"

"Take"

"Better Days" (feat. Dorothy)

"Full Of Emptiness" lyric video:

(Photo - Steve Thrasher)