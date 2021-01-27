STÄLKER Debut "Sentenced To Death" Music Video

New Zealand's speed metal overlords, Stälker, returns with a sweat-inducing visual from their 2019 tour across Europe - a nostalgic collection of intense live footage from a pre-pandemic time. Along with the blistering single “Sentenced To Death” cut from their 2020 Napalm Records release Black Majik Terror, Stälker gives us a taste of what we’re in for as soon as live shows are up and running again.

Watch the official music video for “Sentenced To Death” below:

The band's second full-length album, Black Majik Terror, is available via Napalm Records. Order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Of Steel And Fire"

"Black Majik Terror"

"Sentenced To Death"

"Stalker"

"Holocene's End"

"Demolition"

"The Cross"

"Iron Genocide"

"Intruder"

"Holocene's End" video:

"Intruder" video:

"Of Steel And Fire" video:

(Photo - Michael Mahne Lamb)