STATUS QUO Continue "Official Archive Series" With Vol. 2 - Live In London; "Rockin’ All Over The World" Lyric Video Posted

Status Quo are delighted to announce the release of the second volume of the new Official Archive Series, brought to you by earMUSIC.

Vol. 2 - Live In London will be released on December 1, once again as strictly limited and numbered 2CD and 3LP vinyl editions, as well as digital download and streaming.

The Official Archive Series offers exceptional sound quality and great packaging throughout, featuring photography by Christie Goodwin. The Series has been newly mixed and mastered by Eike Freese and Laurin Halberstadt at Chameleon Studios Hamburg.

Vol. 2 - Live In London was a hometown show recorded on December 19, 2012 on the band’s Quo Festive tour, getting people in to the pre-Christmas mood. The setlist at the O2 Arena saw Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt, Andrew Bown, John ‘Rhino’ Edwards and Matt Letley [in his last UK show as Quo drummer] deliver an avalanche of classics, and even features a Christmas Medley.

From today, Status Quo are providing a first musical preview with the digital release of the powerful live performance of "Rockin’ All Over The World". Watch a lyric video below.

Vol. 2 - Live In London is a further release of the Status Quo Official Archive Series presenting the raw energy and infectious enthusiasm of a Status Quo live performance; no matter where in the world. With their trademark sound, powerful guitar riffs, and irresistible hooks, the band delivers an unadulterated rock ’n’ roll experience, and this collectible series is a great way to celebrate one of the greatest live acts of all time.

CD tracklisting:

Disc 1

Intro (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"Caroline" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"Paper Plane" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"Hold You Back" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"Rain" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"Mystery Song" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"Rock 'N' Roll 'N' You" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"Beginning Of The End" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"The Proposing Medley" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"The Oriental" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

Disc 2

"Creepin' Up On You" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"Marguerita Time" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"Living On An Island" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"In The Army Now" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

Drum Solo (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"Roll Over Lay Down" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"Down Down" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"Whatever You Want" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"Rockin' All Over The World" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"The Christmas Medley" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

"Burning Bridges" (Live In London, New 2023 Mix)

(Photo - Christie Goodwin)