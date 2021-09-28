STEEL MOUNTAIN CROSSING Feat. Former QUIET RIOT, W.A.S.P. Members Cover BLACK SABBATH’s “The Mob Rules”

Steel Mountain Crossing has released their cover of the Black Sabbath classic “The Mob Rules” via Dragon City Demo.

Steel Mountain Crossing Mob Rules by Dragon City Demo

Recorded during the summer of 2021, SMC and company continue with a darker sound while incorporating their brand of soaring vocals and scorching guitar riffs that push the new single forward.

Producers Jason Futterman and Alex Santiago’s sonic style make for a quality demo listening experience.

Feeling inspired with many years of experience under their belts, ex-Quiet Riot singer Mark Huff and Dennis Dinunzio (Went Cherry, Tiger Claws) have a renewed and stronger personal relationship.

With new bassist Johnny Rod (ex-W.A.S.P.) and drummer Kevin Grisso (Wett Cherry), they maintain the creative peak of their first two releases Gora Zima (2019) and Rhoads To Riot (2020).

The full EP of cover songs from Black Sabbath, UFO, Led Zeppelin, Fastway, Rainbow and Mountain entitled Undercover will be released early in 2022.