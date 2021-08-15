STEEL PANTHER And ANTHRAX Discuss Joining Forces As PANTHRAX

In this Monster Energy Sound Check, Steel Panther, globally recognized as the greatest rock band of all time, pop into the Rock Fest dressing room of a pretty-well-known heavy metal band called Anthrax.

The guys chat about celebrating Anthrax’s 40th anniversary and plot global domination by bringing both bands together to create an unstoppable headbanging tour de force: Panthrax!

Catch Anthrax live at the following shows:

September

2 - Old Concrete Street Pavilion & Amphitheater - Corpus Christi, TX

4 - Rocklahoma Festival - Pryor, OK

10 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Danville, VA

23 - Louder Than Life Festival - Louisville, KY

October

7 - Monster Energy Aftershock - Sacramento, CA

November

14 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL