STEEL PANTHER - Around The World With Stix & Starr: Brisbane, Australia

Prep for Steel Panther's upcoming Australian leg of the On The Prowl World Tour continues as vocalist Michael Starr and drummer Stix Zadinia take a visit to the River City, a.k.a. "Brissie", a.k.a. Brisbane!

Check out the previous episodes, where Stix & Starr explore Perth and Adelaide.

Catch Steel Panther, with special guest John 5, live at the following shows in Australia:

October

18 - Perth - Metro City

21 - Adelaide - AEC Theatre

23 - Sydney - Hordern Pavillion

24 - Brisbane - Fortitude Music Hall

26 - Melbourne - Margaret Court Arena

For some folks, 2009 will be remembered as the year pop-legend Michael Jackson passed away, Quentin Tarantino released Inglourious Basterds or the year Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released. For everyone else, 2009 will be the year that California metal maestros, Steel Panther, burst on to the music scene with their debut album, Feel The Steel.

The spandex-clad quartet took the world by storm with the release of their debut single, “Death To All But Metal” – an anthem that called out the evils of the pop music world while shouting the anthemic line “Heavy Metal’s back.” Songs like “Asian Hooker,” “Community Property” and “Girl From Oklahoma” won over fans and critics alike. The debut album also featured guest appearances by Corey Taylor of Slipknot, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, and Scott Ian of Anthrax.

The 15th Anniversary Edition features two tracks that were only released on the original Japanese import: “You Don’t Make Me Feel Dumb” and “I Want Your Tits.” The album was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Corey Taylor) and sounds as timeless today as it did when originally released on June 8, 2009.

Feel The Steel – 15th Anniversary Edition will be released worldwide on November 15. Fans can order Feel The Steel 15 Anniversary Edition in various configurations at SteelPanther.com including CD, vinyl, a cassette version (available via Steel Panther website only) and exclusive merch designs. All pre-orders via the band’s website will receive exclusive digital content not available anywhere else. More information on that will be available in the future as the band searches their numerous vaults and drug dealer’s apartments for bonus material.

Feel The Steel – 15th Anniversary Edition tracklisting:

"Death To All But Metal"

"Asian Hooker"

"Community Property"

"Eyes Of A Panther"

"Fat Girl (Thar She Blows)"

"Eatin’ Ain’t Cheatin’"

"Party All Day (F@#k All Night)"

"Turn Out The Lights"

"Stripper Girl"

"The Shocker"

"Girl From Oklahoma"

"You Don’t Make Me Feel Dumb" (Bonus Track: Originally Available in Japan Only)

"I Want Your Tits" (Bonus Track: Originally Available in Japan Only)

To celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the album, Steel Panther will be heading out on the – you guessed it – Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Tour. The tour will kick off in Huntington, NY on November 20 and will run through December 13 where it will wrap up in Orlando, FL. The tour will make stops in Boston, MA (November 23), Detroit, MI (November 29) and Atlanta, GA (December 10) among others.

Additional information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive 15th Anniversary merch items, early entry and more for all tour dates can be found here.