STEEL PANTHER Crown Eight Fingered (And Double Thumbed) Freakazoid SPYDER As Their New Full-Time Bassist

Just as England recently announced a new King, California rock legends Steel Panther have crowned Spyder as the new R.O.L.E…Ruler Of Low End.

The story of Spyder and Steel Panther is like one pulled from any great American love story. If you have seen The Notebook or Jaws, then you know exactly what we mean. Spyder and the guys have known each other for decades. But it was in 2018 that Spyder did his first live show with the band. Little did they know that those shows would be a foreshadowing of what destiny had in store for their collective futures. In 2021, the band found themselves in a pickle, they needed a bass player. An exhaustive search brought many submissions and fans were treated to a variety of bassists on different tours. The band had even considered a few well-known bassists to fill the void. Throughout the five-week European tour in summer of 2022, it became quite evident to all four guys that this lineup was unstoppable. A few more months of touring together perfected the new lineup and now anyone that has seen the band recently knows that Spyder is the perfect addition for Steel Panther. In other words, Spyder is the chocolate to Steel Panther’s peanut butter.

“We wanted it to be you. We wanted it to be you so badly. So, it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be really hard. We’re gonna have to work at this every day, but we want to do that because we want you. We want all of you, forever, you and us, every day. To us, you are perfect. You had us at hello. You complete us. We’re gonna need a bigger boat,” explains Steel Panther.

To coincide with the new bassist announcement, the newly whole Steel Panther are announcing a new US tour, Claus & Paws Holiday Party. The eight-city tour will kick off In late November after the band wraps up their recently announced Canadian leg of the Res-Erections tour 2022. The holiday shows will be sure to bring out the ho-ho-hoes to Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, New York and Connecticut. More information on tickets and purchase links for all shows can be found at this location.

Res-Erections 2022 Fall Tour Dates with Black Stone Cherry:

October

28 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Casino

29 – Enoch, AB – River Cree Casino

30 – Grand Prairie, AB – The Bowes At Bonnetts Energy Centre

November

1 – Saskatoon, SK – The Coors Event Centre

3 – Regina, SK – Casino Regina Show Lounge

4 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

5 – Minot, ND – The Original Bar & Grill *

7 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

9 – London, ON – London Music Hall

10 – Toronto, ON – History

11 – Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre

12 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

(* Steel Panther Only / No Black Stone Cherry)

A Claus & Paws Holiday Party Tour Dates:

November

26 – Sault St. Marie – Kewadin Casino

27 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

29 – Warren, OH – Packard Music Hall

30 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

December

2 – Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Casino

3 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater

4 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

29 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

30 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

(Photo credit: David Jackson)