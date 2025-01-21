STEEL PANTHER TV Presents Are You Metal?!, Episode 201; Video

Steel Panther have released the new video below, along with the following message:

"You asked for it! It's the return of the game show the world had no idea she needed, but it's the one she's gettin' tonight! It's ARE. YOU. METAL?!, hosted by the man voted "Sexiest Internet Game Show Host of 2025", Mr. Stix Zadinia!"

Get ready to crank up the volume, because the worlds of high fashion and rock 'n' roll are about to collide in a blaze of glory at NAMM 2025 in Anaheim, California. Riot Stitch, the couture brand that brings the thunder to rock stage wear, is pumped to announce its debut Metal Catwalk on January 25 at 2 PM in Hall D, Booth 4234.

Riot Stitch’s showcase, at the NAMM 2025 convention will be an exclusive feature at the 3rd Annual Ellefson Coffee Co. Rock & Roll VIP Lounge at Booth #4234 in Hall D. The lounge is hosted by legendary bassist David Ellefson, and is an exclusive experience buzzing with rockstar appearances throughout the week, offering attendees the perfect mix of caffeinated energy and rock ‘n’ roll excitement.

This ain’t your average runway show - it’s a full-throttle spectacle! Expect jaw-dropping designs and jaw-dropping looks that push the limits of rock fashion into uncharted territory for 2025. Fans and industry insiders will witness a dazzling display that fuses the glitzy vibes of '80s Hollywood glam with the free-spirited essence of '70s boho, all set to the backdrop of a mini rock concert that’ll have you shouting for more!

"Rock 'n' roll isn’t just music - it’s a way of life, a fierce statement, and pure art. I’m bringing that raw energy to the catwalk like you’ve never seen before," said Sherri Lu, Owner of Riot Stitch.

Prepare for a show that’s destined to shake the foundations of fashion as Michael Starr, the legendary frontman of Steel Panther, lights up the stage alongside models who embody the very spirit of rock 'n' roll.

Event Details:

What: Riot Stitch’s First Metal Catwalk

When: January 25, 2 PM

Where: NAMM Convention, Anaheim, California – Hall D, Ellefson Coffee Co Rock & Roll VIP Lounge Booth #4234

Open to all NAMM attendees and press members, this is a wild ride you won’t want to miss. For those who can’t be there in person, don’t sweat it - Riot Stitch will be streaming the highlights on its official social media channels.

Strap in and get ready to rock hard with Riot Stitch's Metal Catwalk!

About Riot Stitch:

Sherri Lu has had a lifelong passion for fashion and an intoxicating love of rock ‘n roll. After moving to L.A. 20 years ago, Sherri discovered her talent for creating custom fits that celebrate all body types and styles. Officially launching Riot Stitch in 2020, she has since collaborated with international touring bands, delivering designs that embody the spirit of the genre and high-quality stagewear.

Make sure to visit Booth #4234 in Hall D for the Ellefson Coffee Co. Rock & Roll VIP Lounge and experience the perfect fusion of fashion, music, and coffee. Don’t miss this unforgettable week of rock ‘n’ roll magic!