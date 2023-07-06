STEEL PANTHER TV Presents Season Finale Of "Are You Metal?"; Video

Steel Panther TV has released the new video below, stating: "Oh, you thought we were done? There's nothing more metal than fighting through the pain and destruction to bring you ONE. MORE. EPISODE!! Strap in everybody, the season finale of Are You Metal?! starts NOW!!"

Steel Panther are on the road again in support of their latest album, On The Prowl, and they’re not doing the all too familiar ‘one and done’ Canadian stop in Toronto. They’ll be stopping in almost every province, going from coast to coast starting in Nova Scotia in early September and wrapping up the month-long Canadian leg in British Columbia on September 28th. So wherever you are, get ready for the show of your life.

Tickets are on sale now - all dates listed below. Additional Information on ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here.

Canadian dates:

September

6 - Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom

7 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

9 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

12 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue

13 - London, ON - London Music Hall

14 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

16 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

17 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

19 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

20 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

21 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

22 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

24 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

26 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Events Centre

27 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

28 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade Convention Centre