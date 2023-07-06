STEEL PANTHER TV Presents Season Finale Of "Are You Metal?"; Video
July 6, 2023, an hour ago
Steel Panther TV has released the new video below, stating: "Oh, you thought we were done? There's nothing more metal than fighting through the pain and destruction to bring you ONE. MORE. EPISODE!! Strap in everybody, the season finale of Are You Metal?! starts NOW!!"
Steel Panther are on the road again in support of their latest album, On The Prowl, and they’re not doing the all too familiar ‘one and done’ Canadian stop in Toronto. They’ll be stopping in almost every province, going from coast to coast starting in Nova Scotia in early September and wrapping up the month-long Canadian leg in British Columbia on September 28th. So wherever you are, get ready for the show of your life.
Tickets are on sale now - all dates listed below. Additional Information on ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here.
Canadian dates:
September
6 - Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom
7 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
9 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
10 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole
12 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue
13 - London, ON - London Music Hall
14 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
16 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
17 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand
19 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall
20 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
21 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina
22 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
24 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
26 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Events Centre
27 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre
28 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade Convention Centre