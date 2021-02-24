STEEL PANTHER’s Michael Starr - “We Will Be Writing Songs About 2021 For Two More Decades!“

Renowned for songs such as “Community Property” and “Death To All But Metal”, Steel Panther has been keeping 80’s glam metal alive for years and they are still rocking! Often dressed in extravagant outfits, this band has been influenced by incredible bands like Mötley Crüe, Extreme or Van Halen.

Created in the early 00’s under the name of Metal Shop, they started off by making covers of their favourite metal songs. They quickly gained a lot of attention across the US, but it’s in 2008 that they gained immense success by releasing catchy anthems and changing their name to Steel Panther, becoming the super band we know today!

Nowadays, Steel Panther is trying to make the most of the current climate but creating online private shows to their fans but also by releasing a new song ‘F**k 2020’. We asked Michael Starr about the song, and he confessed to us that “it has become an anthem for the band”, I think we can all agree with the lyrics. We also asked him his opinions on 2021, his reply was straight to the point, he claimed, “we will be writing songs about 2021 for two more decades, in fact 2021 is gonna be the greatest year ever!”

While some of us have been self-isolating and under strict lockdown, we asked him which three albums he would be happy to listen to over and over again while being stuck at home. He admitted to us that he would choose “Van Halen 2, Stone Temple Pilots first record and The Bee Gees greatest hits."

Additionally, we talked to him about the music industry and the rise in popularity of vinyl records. Streaming services are still as popular as ever, however

many people are now collecting and discovering new bands thanks to vinyl and turntables. It’s definitely great for the music industry, in fact, vinyl contributed an unbelievable $232 million to total physical sales of $376 in the first half of 2020. According to Michael Starr, it’s definitely a trend, it’s so popular on Tiktok at the moment! Furthermore, the older generation is probably glad to see their favourite album being released on vinyl as they get to rediscover their beloved songs and also it gives them that nostalgic feeling, while the new generation are buying because they’re cool and they make a great addition to their music collection.

We are expecting to see a lot more of Michael Starr and Steel Panther in the months to come as they have just revealed a series of tour dates in the US!



