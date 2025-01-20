STEELCITY Share "No Angel" Music Video

US hard rockers, SteelCity, are pleased to share the official video for “No Angel”, taken from their latest studio album, Reverence, released last September via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch below, and order the album here.

Bassist Jason Cornwell describes the track as “vibrant and bold, with a melody that inspires and uplifts.”

Initially started as a solo project by founding member, principal songwriter, and guitarist Mike Floros, SteelCity evolved into the band that it is today. Their influences include such melodic and hard rock heavyweights as KISS, Europe, and Winger. The name SteelCity is derived from the hard-working, blue-collar, Mid-Western town of Youngstown, Ohio.

By carefully assembling the most skilled, talented rock musicians available, Mike molded a band that became a vaunted force in the melodic hard rock underground. Enter Roy Cathey, lead vocalist extraordinaire. As a member of the early-90s sensation Cold Sweat, his Herculean voice has been appreciated by audiences worldwide.

Holding down the bottom end is Jason Cornwell, an experienced studio and touring musician, “The Boston Bassman” has shared the stage with such luminaries as Eric Martin. Skilled drummer Anthony White, also of Cold Sweat fame, completes the rhythm section.

Rounding out the group is Tony Stahl, whose keyboards bring texture and depth to SteelCity’s songs, thus completing the shape of their sound.

“Reverence” Tracklist:

"I Ain’t Dreamin’ Bout You"

"Hammer’s Fallin’"

"No Angel"

"Dizzy"

"Walk Away"

"B.A.N.K."

"Midnight Dancer"

"Broken"

"Losing Control"

"Blinded"

"The Journey"

"Walk Away" visualizer:

Lineup:

Roy Cathey - Lead Vocals

Jason Cornwell - Bass

Anthony White - Drums

Tony Stahl - Keys

Mike Floros - Guitars