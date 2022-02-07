STEELHEART Offering Free Concert Tickets To Frontline / Essential Workers

SteelHeart is thanking our Frontline/Essential works by offering a limited number of complimentary tickets to each show in 2022. It’s Steelheart’s way of celebrating the return to live concerts and giving back to the true heroes - Doctors, Nurses, Hospital Employees, EMTs/Ambulance, Fire Fighters and Police Officers.

Simply need to send an email to TRUSTINLOVE@Steelheart.com with the subject line: Front Line Hero - name of the city. Along with name and contact information, please be sure to include proof of employment by attaching a photo of their current work ID. The first six complete requests per show will get a ticket - it’s that easy.

Tickets are not guaranteed and are limited to one ticket per person, per valid employee ID.

Upcoming concert schedule (more shows to be added):

February

18 - Golden Nugget - Las Vegas, NV

May

12 - Hardrock Live - Biloxi, MS

June

18-19 - HRH AOR Festival - Q2 Ritz Manchester UK

July

14 - Picktown Palooza - Pickerington, OH (with Winger)

August

20 - Glass Cactus - Dallas, Texas

