STEELHEART’S MILJENKO MATIJEVIĆ Asks Fans To Send In Performance Video For “Trust In Love” Chorus

Miljenko Matijević (Steelheart) is calling on fans around the world to send in a cellphone video clip of themselves singing along to the chorus of his new upcoming song “Trust In Love” which can be heard at Steelheart.com. The single is scheduled for release later this year and each fan will be credited for their participation.

Matijević said, “Over 350 friends and fans have submitted their singing for the chorus of ‘Trust In Love’; it is pure love energy and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Miljenko, the voice of mega-hit “We All Die Young” and Izzy of Steel Dragon from the 2001 hit movie “Rock Star”, has written and sung “Trust In Love” in ten different languages including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese, Croatian, English, Korean, Italian and plans to add more. “Trust In Love” is scheduled for release later this year.

For more information on how to submit visit Steelheart.com and download the chorus and instructions for submission. Email your submission and any questions to TRUSTINLOVE@steelheart.com. All submissions must be in by March 15, 2021.

(Photo by: Robert Luk Photography)