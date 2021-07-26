STEELY DAN To Launch Absolutely Normal Tour ’21 In October; Steely Dan And DONALD FAGEN Live Albums On The Way

Steely Dan has announced the Absolutely Normal Tour ’21, which kicks off with a four-night stand in Miami, Florida from Tuesday, October 5, through Saturday, October 9. The US tour will hit 15 cities over 28 concerts before wrapping at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston. Tickets for the tour, which is promoted by Live Nation, will go on sale starting Friday, July 30, at 10 AM, Local through Ticketmaster. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.

Fans can purchase Platinum tickets beginning Thursday, July 29, at 10 AM. Pre-sale ticket opportunities begin Thursday, July 29, at 10 AM (local) through 10 PM (times are local).

In album news, Steely Dan’s Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! and a live version of the acclaimed solo album by Donald Fagen, The Nightfy Live, will both be released through UMe on CD & digital on September 24. Both albums will be available on 180g-vinyl on October 1.

The first live Steely Dan album in more than 25 years, Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! was recorded across tour dates at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, The Met Philadelphia, & more, and showcases selections from Steely Dan’s extraordinary catalog of slinky grooves, sleek subversive lyrics, and infectious hits. Donald Fagen’s The Nightfly Live was performed live by The Steely Dan Band.

Both albums are available for pre-order today. Fans who pre-order Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! will instantly receive a digital download of “Reeling In The Years” and those who pre-order The Nightfly Live will instantly receive a digital download of “I.G.Y.”

Pre-order Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! here. Pre-order The Nightfly Live here.

Concertgoers can expect a hefty draft of the inimitable Steely Dan sonic experience this summer, showcasing selections from Steely Dan’s extraordinary five-decade plus catalog as well as Fagen’s masterpiece, The Nightfly. Each ticket purchased online comes with a CD copy of Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! or The Nightfly Live.

Tour dates:

October

5 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

6 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

8 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

9 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

12 - Orlando, FL - Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

13 - Orlando, FL - Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

15 - St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

19 - Jacksonville, FL - Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

20 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

22 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

23 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

25 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts

27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

November

1 - Red Bank, NJ - Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center

3 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

4 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

6 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

7 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

9 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

10 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

13 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

14 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

17 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

19 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

20 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Steely Dan helped define the soundtrack of the '70s with hits such as "Reeling In The Years", "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Peg," “Deacon Blues,” “Babylon Sisters,” and “Hey Nineteen,” culled from their seven platinum albums issued between 1972 and 1980 (including 1977's groundbreaking Aja). Both their sound and their notoriety survived the '80s despite Becker and Fagen's only occasional surfacing for a solo project. They reunited as Steely Dan in the early '90s, touring successfully throughout the decade and releasing a live album in 1995 (Alive In America). In 2000 they released their multi-Grammy winner, Two Against Nature, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

(Photo - John Vettese)