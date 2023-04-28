STELLAR CIRCUITS Release Intense Prog-Metal Single “Catch Your Death”

North Carolina's progressive-metal powerhouse Stellar Circuits has revealed an intense new single, "Catch Your Death," from their forthcoming sophomore album, Sight To Sound, that's out June 9 from Nuclear Blast.

Commenting on the new track, bassist Jesse Olsen says:

"'Catch Your Death' evolved from the idea of struggling with death anxiety. When we stepped back we were pleased with the sonic balance within the song and felt like it was a good representation of Sight To Sound."

Preorder/pre-save Sight To Sound here.

Recorded with Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, He Is Legend), the band's label debut features 11 unforgettable songs, soaked in aggression and replete with incredible technical skill for a truly mind altering listening experience.

Tracklisting:

“Catch Your Death”

“Witch House”

“Pleasure Cruise”

“Skull Beneath The Smile”

“Sight To Sound”

“Truthseeker”

“Alchemy”

“Nightlife”

“For The Birds”

“Learning To Sleep”

“Where Were You”

"Catch Your Death" music video:

“Witch House” music video: