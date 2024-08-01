STEPHEN PEARCY Featured In KLOS' Helpful Honda Rock Room Concert Series; Performance And Interview Footage Streaming

KLOS presents the Helpful Honda Rock Room, an exclusive concert series featuring private interviews and performances. The new episode features legendary Ratt frontman, Stephen Pearcy.

Matt Pinfield sat down with Stephen for an exclusive in-depth interview. They discuss Stephen’s love of rock & roll growing up, the Sunset Strip in the ‘80s, the early days of Ratt, the 40th anniversary of Out Of The Cellar, and a whole lot more.

Following his interview with Matt Pinfield, Pearcy took to the KLOS Helpful Honda Rock Room stage with his incredible band. Watch the footage below: