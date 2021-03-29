STEPHEN PEARCY - "I'm Sitting On An Archive Of Unreleased RATT Stuff" (Video)

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy spoke with Darren Paltrowitz - host of the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz - about his April 2nd livestream event, his future as both a solo artist and member of Ratt, playing guitar, James Bond and plenty more. Check out the interview below.

Pearcy: "Right now, I'm sitting on such an archive of unreleased Ratt stuff, remixes, and I'd really love to get some of this out. It's probably going to happen this year. I believed they released (MTV Ratt Unplugged) as a record; that was a good gig, everybody was spot on. We had Fred Coury (Cinderella) on percussion, we had Michael Schenker sitting in - Robbin (Crosby) was taking a siesta - and it was brilliant."

Join Pearcy and his “Ratt Bastards” for an exclusive livestream concert on Friday, April 2 at 7 PM, PDT from the world famous Whisky A Go Go, on the Sunset Strip.

Pearcy will be joined by members of Ace Frehley, Lita Ford, Danzig, Hellyeah, Arcade and a very special guest. Tickets, merchandise and VIP packages available here.

The concert will be available on demand through April 5. Check out a trailer below: