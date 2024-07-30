STEVE ALBINI - Chicago Street Renamed After Late Producer And Underground Rock Icon

Steve Albini passed away on Tuesday, May 7 of a heart attack, and now a street in Chicago has been renamed in honour of the late icon of indie rock, who is recognized for his work both a producer and performer.

Touch And Go Records has shared an official letter of ordinance by the city council of the city of Chicago, stating that, "the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation shall be directed to install Honorary Street Name Signs to honor Steve Albini on the 2600-2700 block of West Belmont Avenue, from North Rockwell Ave to North California Avenue as "Steve Albini Way"."

At the time of Albini's passing, Pitchfork reported that as well as fronting underground rock lynchpins including Shellac and Big Black, Albini was a legend of the recording studio, though he preferred the term “engineer” to “producer.”

He recorded Nirvana’s In Utero, Pixies’ Surfer Rosa, PJ Harvey’s Rid Of Me, and countless more classic albums, and remained an outspoken critic of exploitative music industry practices until his final years.