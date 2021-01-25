STEVE HACKETT Discusses "Joie De Vivre"; Official Track Interview (Video)

Iconic guitarist Steve Hackett released his new acoustic album, Under A Mediterranean Sky, on January 22 as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 2LP + CD + LP-booklet and digital album via InsideOut Music. Under A Mediterranean Sky is Steve Hackett’s first acoustic solo album since Tribute in 2008 and takes inspiration from his extensive travels around the Mediterranean with his wife, Jo.

In this official track interview, Hackett discusses the song "Joie De Vivre":

Tracklisting:

"Mdina - The Walled City" (Steve Hackett / Roger King)

"Adriatic Blue" (Steve Hackett)

"Sirocco" (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King)

"Joie de Vivre" (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett)

"The Memory Of Myth" (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King)

"Scarlatti Sonata" (Domenico Scarlatti)

"Casa del Fauno" (Steve Hackett / Roger King)

"The Dervish And The Djin" (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King)

"Lorato" (Steve Hackett)

"Andalusian Heart" (Steve Hackett / Jo Hackett / Roger King)

"The Call Of The Sea" (Steve Hackett)

