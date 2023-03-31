STEVE HACKETT's 90s Solo Albums, Guitar Noir & Darktown, To Be Released On Vinyl For The First Time

Legendary guitarist, Steve Hackett, is pleased to announce that two of his 90s solo records will be released on vinyl for the first time ever in 2023, marking the beginning of a series of vinyl reissues of his solo catalogue.

On June 2, the 1993 album Guitar Noir, and the 1999 album Darktown, will be made available as Gatefold 180g 2LP’s, each newly remastered especially for the vinyl format.

Steve comments: “I’m thrilled that my two albums Guitar Noir and Darktown are being release on vinyl for the first time! My music took on a darker edge for both those albums, and I explored additional sounds and genres I hadn’t touched before.”

Guitar Noir (1993) saw Steve taking a darker approach to his guitar sound, and he was joined by Julian Colbeck (keys), Dave Ball (bass), Hugo Degenhardt (drums), Aron Friedman (keys), Nick Magnus (keys) & more for this record.

Darktown (1999) also saw Steve joined by Julian Colbeck (keys) & Hugo Degenhardt (drums), as well as Roger King (Keys, Bass, Drums), Jim Diamond (Vocals), John Hackett (Flute, Pan Pipes), Ian McDonald (Sax) & John Wetton (Bass Samples). This edition of the album also includes the three bonus tracks included on the 2013 CD reissue.

Steve Hackett will be revisiting his stellar work with Genesis when he launches the North American leg of his Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot and Fifty + Hackett Highlights Tour in the fall (which will be predated by a tour throughout Europe in the spring).

Tickets can be purchased via Hackett's official site.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing my Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour to the USA and Canada in the autumn, and very much look forward to seeing you all then!”

As advertised, the show will feature the 1972 Genesis album, Foxtrot, performed in full, plus additional fan favorites. Long considered one a classic prog releases, Foxtrot spawned such all-time great Genesis tracks as “Watcher Of The Skies” and the over 20 minute long epic “Supper’s Ready”.

Soon, North American fans will get to experience the mighty Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot and Fifty + Hackett Highlights Tour for themselves.

Tour dates:

October

3 - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier - Montreal, QC

5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

6 - State Theatre - Ithaca, NY

8 - The Forum Theatre - Binghamton, NY

10 - Hart Theatre - Albany, NY

12 - Wilbur Theatre - Boston, MA

13 - Grade Arts Center - New London, CT

14 - Town Hall - New York, NY

15 - Whitaker Center - Harrisburg, PA

17 - The Strand - Providence, RI

19 - Scottish Rite Auditorium - Collingswood, NJ

20 - Scottish Rite Auditorium - Collingswood, NJ

21 - Scottish Rite Auditorium - Collingswood, NJ

24 - Carolina Theatre of Durham - Durham, NC

26 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

28 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

29 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

31 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

November

1 - Goodyear Theater - Akron, OH

2 - Copernicus Center - Chicago, IL

3 - The Pabst Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

5 - Hoyt Sherman Theatre - Des Moines, IA

9 - The Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

10 - Historic Elsinore Theatre - Salem, OR

13 - Golden State Theatre - Monterey, CA

14 - Palace of Fine Arts Theatre - San Francisco, CA

16 - Balboa Theatre - San Diego, CA

17 - Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

18 - Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

(Photo - Lee Millward)