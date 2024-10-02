STEVE HILL Releases “Devil’s Handyman” Single From Upcoming Hanging On A String Album

Produced at Studio 606 in Los Angeles last January, the second single from Steve Hill’s upcoming album The Devil's Handyman, is as dark and moody as can be.

Recorded live off the floor by the man called by Germany’s Guitar Magazine "the most impressive one man band on the planet", it’s hard to believe that what you’re hearing is only one guy.

The song is about an all-too-common story in the world of rock and roll: addiction. The narrator is the dealer, talking to his clients, acting like a comforting friend at first and gradually taking control over his life.

The video was directed by Mat Lucas and shot at Studio 606. The shooting of the performance where Steve is playing guitar and drums is the actual recording of the take that was used on the album, done on the first day of recording, January 8, 2024.

It is one of Steve Hill’s best ever performance in over 25 years as a recording artist with 13 albums to his name. It features deep blue’s slide guitar over a Zeppelinesque heavy groove and vocals that echo as much Howlin Wolf as James Hetfield.

Find merch bundles at stevehillmusic.shop.

Tracklisting:

“Hangin On A String”

“Devil’s Handyman”

“Show Ya”

“World Gone Insane”

“Maggie”

“You Know Who”

“Turned To Dust”

“When The Music’s Over”

“Devil’s Handyman”:

Hill will tour extensively through Canada beginning October 4 in Sydenham, Ontario. Check out dates on the tour flyer: